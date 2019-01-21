6 North Carolina hospital co-workers pregnant at the same time have their babies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – “The Fabulous 6-Pack” has expanded.

Six nurses working in the same unit at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, who were all pregnant at the same time, have new additions in their families.

Nina Day, Bethany Stringer, Emily Johnson, Nikki Huth, Sabrina Hudson and Katie Carlton have each welcomed their babies into the world since being interviewed in July.

FOX8 caught up with the moms who introduced us to children Harrison, Hudson, Peyton, Wyatt, Amelia and Chandler for their first television appearance.

The mothers, particularly the first-time moms, said having each other to lean on has been a great experience.

They say their bond is still strong today and they hope their children will grow up to have close relationships with each other too.