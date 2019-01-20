Woman airlifted to Sentara Norfolk for burn treatment after Newport News kitchen fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman is in the hospital after a kitchen fire in the 100 block of River Trace Way Sunday night.

The first units from the Newport News Fire Department arrived on scene at 5:42 p.m.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in three minutes.

Authorities say it was a grease fire and it was contained to the kitchen.

The 40-year-old woman was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for burns. She is in stable condition, authorities say.

A 10-year-old girl was also treated for smoke inhalation. Medics took her to Mary Immaculate Hospital via ground, where she is also in stable condition.

Both victims, who are the home’s only occupants, will be displaced due to the fire.

