‘We’re gonna be better tomorrow than we are today’ MLK parade kicks off in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Community members gathered to pay respects to the legacy of a civil rights icon.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade kicked off at New Beech Grove Baptist Church in Newport News Sunday.

Those who spoke at the opening ceremony also reminded participants of past parade experiences.

"Whether it's in life or in law enforcement, anything we that do, we always try to do better," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. "We're gonna be better tomorrow than we are today."

Past parades were met with less-than-ideal weather, but organizers were dedicated to keeping them going for the cause.

"In 2017, it snowed, but we marched. In 2018 it rained, but right when we got ready to march, don't you know God opened up the heavens and it was nice and warm?" said Andrew Shannon, founder of the event.

Organizers will hold a banquet and concert at Zion Baptist Church in Newport News next Saturday, January 26.