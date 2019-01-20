‘We built this city’ Local kids turn into architects for a day at Hampton History Museum’s 5th annual event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Local children turned into architects and engineers for a day.

The Hampton History Museum hosted its 5th annual "Build the City" event Saturday.

Volunteers and staff were at the Hampton Roads Convention Center to teach the building blocks of architecture. They also incorporated history into the lessons to show how those influences shaped the landscape of Hampton Roads.

"But the idea is also to make sure people are thinking in the future how they look at their city and really use history as a way to look at the city and the buildings around them," said Luci Cochran, Executive Director of the Hampton History Museum.

Kids also got to play with thousands of LEGOs to create buildings.