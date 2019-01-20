Wanted felon arrested on drug, firearm charges in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department announced via Twitter that it arrested a wanted felon on drug and firearm charges, as well as for outstanding warrants.

On Saturday, North HIP approached a vehicle in the area of the Heritage Trace Apartments and found that the driver was a convicted felon, wanted on outstanding warrants of assault and battery as well as violation of a protective order.

The person was found to have narcotics and firearms in their car.

Police arrested the person on both outstanding warrants, as well as for possession of narcotics and for possession of firearms.

The person’s identity has not yet been released.