Residents safe after fire at Newport News apartment building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people are safe after a fire at their apartment building in the 900 block of 37th Street Sunday night.

The call came in at 10:42 p.m.

Authorities say the fire happened in the building’s common hallway. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly.

Two people were initially trapped inside the building but were able to make it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As of 11:15 p.m., units are still on scene.

There is no further information.

