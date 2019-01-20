Redskins hire Nate Kaczor as special teams coordinator

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced their first coaching staff addition of the 2019 offseason on Saturday. Nate Kaczor, a 12-year NFL coaching veteran, has been named the Redskins new Special Teams Coordinator.

Kaczor spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping punter Bryan Anger set franchise records for punts inside the 20 and net punting average.

“We are excited to have Nate join our staff. We have had the opportunity to face his special teams play during his time at Tampa Bay and respected competing against him,” said Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins Head Coach. “He is a competitor and we have noticed and admired the intensity his units have played with through the course of his time as a special teams coordinator and assistant coach in the NFL.”

Prior to joining Tampa Bay, Kaczor has spent his NFL career in various coaching capacities with the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before assuming the role of special teams coordinator with the Buccaneers in 2016, he was the special teams coordinator with the Titans’ (2013-15) and assisted with the Jaguars’ special teams unit (2008-11).

Prior to joining the NFL, Kaczor spent 17 years coaching in college, the final two working as offensive coordinator (2007) and tight ends coach (2006) at Louisiana-Monroe. In his only season as offensive coordinator, the team ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference in rushing offense and averaged its most points scored since 1993.

Before his time at Louisiana-Monroe, Kaczor spent two seasons (2004-05) as the co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach at Idaho and four seasons as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Nebraska-Kearney (2000-03). Kaczor began his coaching career as an offensive assistant at his alma mater, Utah State, working as an offensive assistant for nine seasons (1991-99), helping the team win three conference championships.

A center at Utah State, Kaczor was a team captain and earned all-conference honors in 1989.

The Falcons hired away Ben Kotwica, the Redskins former Special Teams Coordinator earlier in January.

KACZOR FOOTBALL TIMELINE

1987-89: Center, Utah State

1991-99: Offensive Assistant, Utah State

2000-03: Nebraska-Kearney, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

2004-05: Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach, Idaho

2006: Tight Ends Coach, Louisiana-Monroe

2007: Co-Offensive Coordinator, Louisiana-Monroe

2008-11: Assistant Special Teams Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars

2012: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Tennessee Titans

2013-15: Special Teams Coordinator, Tennessee Titans,

2016-18: Special Teams Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019: Special Teams Coordinator, Washington Redskins