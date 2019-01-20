Person shot in stomach in Williamsburg, suspect in custody

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department responded to Priorslee Lane Sunday morning in reference to a shooting.

According to reports, the suspect fired one round, striking the victim in the stomach. The victim was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Charges are pending.

Anyone with further information in this incident is asked to call Investigator Smith at (757) 759-7307 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.