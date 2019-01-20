Inaugural Virginia Beach dodgeball tournament puts focus on keeping people warm this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A game of dodgeball in Virginia Beach put the focus on keeping people warm this winter.

The first "Best in the Beach" Dodgeball Tournament took place Saturday. It required participants to donate a gently-used coat, jacket or sweater.

"In today's day, I think it's just really more important than ever for people to come together as a community and really take into consideration what's really important," said Jared O'Flaherty, business relations director.

Related: Young Virginia Beach girl collects more than 1,000 socks for the homeless

The organization Flex 4 Change sponsored the event.

All clothing donations will go to the Village Family Outreach in Norfolk.

Click here to learn more about Flex 4 Change and here for more information on Village Family Outreach.