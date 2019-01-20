Hampton Police investigate second homicide Sunday

HAMPTON, Va. – Officers are investigating a second homicide Sunday evening.

A shooting happened in the 5100 Block of Goldsboro Drive which is in the area of the Cambridge Apartments.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide but there are no further details available at this time.

A call was originally received reporting the homicide around 4 p.m.

Police are also investigating another homicide that happened in the area of Fox Hill Road and Nickerson Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

The two incidents have not been linked.

