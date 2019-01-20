Hampton Police arrest man for shooting at Hooters

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday night at Hooters in the 1800 block of W Mercury Blvd.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 9:30 p.m. for a fight and a shooting inside the Hooters restaurant.

Police officers determined that an argument occurred between two groups of people while in the restaurant. During the argument, a fight broke out and 23-year-old Deandre Jamal Campbell thought that he had been shot. Campbell was transported to the hospital where he was examined by medical staff.

It was determined that Campbell had not been shot and was suffering from a non-life threatening injury. A single gunshot was fired inside the restaurant, but there were no injuries from the gunfire.

Campbell was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery, Attempted Larceny from a Person and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

This incident is still under investigation. Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.