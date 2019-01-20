February food and nutrition benefits issued early in Dare County due to shutdown

DARE Co., Va. – Because of the federal shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has instructed states to issue February’s Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits by Sunday, January 20.

Benefits would normally be available to families between February 3 and February 21. Once February’s FNS funds are distributed, they will be available for use. Participants should be aware that since there will be no additional FNS benefits issued in the month of February, they should plan accordingly.

“We are working closely with county departments of social services and our federal partners to ensure participants and retailers have little to no interruption of FNS services due to the shutdown,” said Tara Myers, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Human Services.

FNS is a federal food assistance program that provides low-income families with funds to purchase food needed for a nutritional, adequate diet.

Despite the federal shutdown, NCDHHS projects to have sufficient funds through February, not only for FNS, but also for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Women, Infants and Children program (WIC).

However, if the federal shutdown continues, funding for these services could run out after February.