Family of Jamycheal Mitchell awarded $3 million in wrongful death settlement

RICHMOND, Va. – The family of the man who died while in the custody of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in 2015 has been awarded $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

24-year-old Jamycheal Mitchell was found dead in his cell on August 19, 2015, after EMS staff discovered he was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

His mother, father and half-siblings through both parents will share the settlement, although they have not reached an agreement on how it will be divided among them.

After the family is paid, the settlement states that the defendants “will be released from any and all liability and claims arising from the injuries to and the death of Mitchell and that this matter be dismissed with prejudice as to the Defendants.” They have asked the court to hold a separate, second evidentiary hearing to determine how the proceeds will be distributed.

Mitchell was arrested in April 2015 for stealing $5 worth of food from a Portsmouth convenience store and was awaiting a bed at a mental health hospital thanks to an order from a judge.

However, after Mitchell’s death, an investigation by a state health agency discovered that order never made it into the right hands. Instead, investigators discovered the order sat in a file drawer for weeks and was only rediscovered five days after he died.

After his death, News 3 spoke to Mitchell’s aunt, who said that he withered away in the jail to the point where he was “unrecognizable.”

A 29-page report from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services revealed a series of miscommunication, oversight and failures from city and state mental health agencies that ended in Mitchell’s death.

