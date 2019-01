HAMPTON, Va. – A downed power line in the area of Fox Hill Road between Nathan Street and Nickerson Boulevard is causing traffic delays Sunday.

Hampton Police said traffic will be re-routed between the next 2-7 hours while crews with Dominion Energy make repairs.

Dominion said the cause of the outage is due to a tree that fell on the line. As of 3:30 p.m., about 700 customers are without power.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with News 3 for updates.