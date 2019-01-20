Chesapeake community comes together to provide food for furloughed Coast Guard families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Hampton Roads organization stepped up to make sure Coast Guard families don't go hungry.

On Saturday, a food drive in Chesapeake provided these families with donations and hot meals. The organization asked for help from the community to provide food for our furloughed federal workers.

"I am not originally from here, but to see this kind of response makes me love Hampton Roads so much more than I already did," said Cyndi Houser, owner of Vertical Real Estate, "because we really are about our military and our community."

Donations that were not given away will be donated to local food banks.

