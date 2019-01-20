4-car crash, possibly weather-related, leaves 4 injured in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A four-car crash that appeared to be weather-related closed a portion of S. Military Highway and left four people injured.

Dispatchers said the call came out at 1:40 p.m. for the crash, which occurred on westbound S. Military Highway near Georgetown Boulevard and Greenbrier Parkway.

According to police, four car occupants were complaining of minor injuries. Several were taken to the hospital, but the exact number of patients is not yet known.

No commercial vehicles were involved, according to police.

All roads have since re-opened.