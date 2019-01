Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. In this week's edition of the Locker Room Show, Mitch talks championship weekend in the NFL, previewing the NFC title game between the Saints and Rams, and the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Patriots.

In the second portion of the show, Mitch spotlights former Oscar Smith quarterback Phillip Sims, who's now the head football coach at John Marshall High in Richmond.

In the third and final segment of the show, Mitch previews Saturday's big ACC showdown between Duke and UVA.

