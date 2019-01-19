Norfolk crash leaves 5 people injured, driver charged with DUI

NORFOLK, Va. – A Friday-night crash left five people injured on westbound I-64.

At 10:34 p.m., a 2012 Hyundai Veloster crossed the median just before 4th View into the path of two cars traveling in the eastbound lanes. The resulting crash shut down both east and westbound lanes on 64.

Five people were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, two of whom had life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, 29-year-old Mechanicsville man Casey Harrison Billeter, was charged with driving under the influence.