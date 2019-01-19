× First Warning Forecast: Rising temperatures and a few showers today, rain and wind ramp up overnight

Tracking an arctic blast this weekend.

An area of low pressure will approach as the day progresses. We’ll continue to see clouds build in with highs in the low 50s. Winds will start to pick up out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. A few showers possible later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 50s to near 60 overnight.

Rain will become widespread overnight and may be heavy at times. Expect gusty winds out of the SE 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 possible. The winds will really help to pump in that warmer air.

A warm, wet and windy start to the day Sunday. Showers will continue through the early afternoon. We should actually see some clearing and even some sunshine by the late afternoon hours. An arctic cold front will cross the area bringing in much colder and drier air. Winds will turn to the north at 15-25 mph. We will see temperatures plummet into the 30s by 6 PM. The rain should be out of here by the time the temperatures drop into the 30s, so a changeover to snow shouldn’t be an issue. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, so should have a good view of the Lunar Eclipse. We will still want to watch out for icy surfaces where any standing water doesn’t dry up. Shouldn’t be a huge issue at this point, but will continue to monitor the situation.

Temperatures will continue to plummet into the 20s overnight. It will still be windy, especially along the coast. This will make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas.

A frigid MLK Day on tap. Many communities will struggle to get out of the 20s! Wind chill values will be in the teens. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Another cold one overnight Monday. Expect lows in the upper teens under mostly clear skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

