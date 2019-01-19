× First Warning Forecast: Mild and rainy early, plummeting temperatures later

Tracking an arctic blast this weekend.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 50s to near 60 overnight as a warm front lifts over the region. Rain will start to move in and become widespread early Sunday. The heaviest rain will occur between 3 AM and 8 AM.

A warm, wet and windy start to the day Sunday. Showers will continue through the early afternoon. We should actually see some clearing and even some sunshine by the late afternoon hours. An arctic cold front will cross the area bringing in much colder and drier air. Winds will turn to the NW at 15-25 mph, with gusts 40-50 mph possible. There is a Wind Advisory in effect from noon until 10 PM for coastal locations. Temperatures will plummet into the 30s by 6 PM. There should be enough time for roads to dry out before the temperatures drop below freezing.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight, so should have a good view of the Lunar Eclipse. At this point, doesn’t look like icy roads will be a huge issue as most of the water will have evaporated. We will continue to monitor this though.

Temperatures will continue to plummet into the 20s overnight. It will still be windy, especially along the coast. This will make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas.

A frigid MLK Day on tap. Many communities will start the day in the teens and will struggle to get out of the 20s! Wind chills values will be in the single digits to the teens. Skies will be mostly sunny, but that sunshine will sure be deceiving!

Another cold one overnight Monday. Expect lows in the upper teens under mostly clear skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

