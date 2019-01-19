Early-morning Newport News shooting leaves 1 man injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the 1000 block of Briarfield Road.

According to police, the call came in at 1:08 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, officers spoke to the victim, a 31-year-old Newport News man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It was reported that the shooting occurred outside of a residence at this location.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

