Coastal Studies Institute to host Star Party at Jennette’s Pier

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – North Carolina Land of Water (NCLOW), ECU Integrated Coastal Programs, and the Coastal Studies Institute (CSI) have partnered to host a Star Party.

The Star Party will be for the general public on February 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

This event will feature interactive planetarium showings led by astronomer Brian Baker beginning at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. with activities for the kids, stargazing, telescopes, and opportunities to explore the portable, indoor planetarium.

This event is funded by North Carolina Sea Grant and the North Carolina Space Program. Jenette’s Pier is located at 7223 South Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, North Carolina 27959.

“The Star Party is during a new moon, which is the optimal time to observe the night sky,” Baker said. “You’ll see the stars as you’ve never seen them before. Folks can use our telescopes or even bring their own to receive guidance on how to use them, which can sometimes be intimidating.”

Baker studied astrophysics at Florida State University and has been teaching people of all ages about the wonders of the night sky for 11 years. He is now the astronomy and space science director at A Time for Science, located in Greenville, North Carolina.

The group does travels for outreach events within their area, but the Star Party is a rare treat for the Dare County public.

This free event is an excellent opportunity for the public to engage with the nocturnal environment with expert guidance and observational resources.

The event also compliments the research collaboration between A Time for Science and NCLOW in which CSI researchers and community members have been making field observations to help map and characterize the landscape, soundscape, and viewscape of the nocturnal environment across Tyrell, Washington, and mainland Hyde and Dare counties.