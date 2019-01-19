5th annual “Cookie Classic Run” benefits local Girl Scouts

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – More than 400 runners and walkers participated in the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast’s fifth annual “Cookie Classic Run” Saturday.

The yearly event, which raised money for Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, featured 1-mile, 5K and 10K races, all named after Girl Scout cookies: the Samoa Stroll, the Trefoil Trek and the Tagalong run.

The event was organized by volunteers from Community 3, a membership area including Chesapeake, Suffolk, Norfolk and surrounding cities.

In all, the event raised more than $14,000 for Girl Scouts programs, training and learning opportunities for Girl Scout volunteers and financial assistance for girls who would otherwise not be able to participate in Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts who participated completed requirements towards earning a badge for their age level: the “My Best Self” badge for Girl Scout Brownies and the “Staying Fit” badge for Girl Scout Juniors.

Girl Scouts in Southeast Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina started their door-to-door cookie sales January 5. Booth sales and delivery begin February 17, and the program ends March 24. To learn more, click here.