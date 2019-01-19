Man dies after early-morning Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one man dead.

According to police, communications received a call requesting police and medical response to the 3700 block of Turnpike Road at approximately 1:08 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Medics responded, and the man was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.