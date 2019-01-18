Virginia Beach judge dies from injuries after Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A 66-year-old Virginia Beach man who was involved in a January 6 crash on Northampton Boulevard has died from his injuries.

Police responded at 10:15 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 6200 block of Northampton Boulevard, near Premium Outlets Boulevard. The 66-year-old, identified as Virginia Beach General District Court Judge Robert F. Hagans, was driving eastbound on Northampton when he rear-ended a Dodge Ram stopped at a light.

Hagans was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, but died Thursday.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.