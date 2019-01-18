Veterans dive in with the sharks at the North Carolina Aquarium

MANTEO, Va. – Veterans got to mingle with the sharks at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island during a visit to the aquarium’s Graveyard of the Atlantic exhibit.

The dives took place in partnership with Project SOAR, a program out of Wilmington, North Carolina that coordinates adaptive recreational activities like SCUBA, kayaking and surfing for veterans living with service-connected injuries or illness.

On January 11, two groups got to explore the habitat, search for shark’s teeth, and interact with onlookers during the hour-long dives.

This is the second visit by Project SOAR, and the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is looking forward to having the group return for more scuba adventures.