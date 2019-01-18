Tidewater Tech and Centura College support service members impacted by the government shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. – Tidewater Tech and its sister school, Centura College, are planning to host an event to benefit members of the Coast Guard.

As the United States reaches day 27 of the longest government shutdown in the nation’s history, Tidewater Tech and Centura College are in need of non-perishables, toiletries, and baby items as Coast Guard members continue to report to work without pay.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 21, Tidewater Tech will collect donations at their campus at 5301 E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk and Centura College will do the same at 932 Ventures Way in Chesapeake.

While students of Tidewater Tech’s Building Maintenance and Repair program build a fence, they’ll serve grilled hotdogs and hot chocolate to those who drop off a donation. The goal is to “Fill the Fence” with an abundance of donated goods, and provide a convenient snack for those on-the-go. For those on the other side of Hampton Roads, Centura College will collect donations and serve pizza.

For Paula Massey, Tidewater Tech’s Campus Executive Director, the desire to help military families in the local community is personal. “The Coast Guard is near and dear to me. My son is in the Coast Guard,” says Massey. “I’ve seen the need firsthand and we just want to help.”

Ashley Oden, Campus Executive Director at Centura College Chesapeake, is also committed to serving the community. She says, “We are happy to partner with Tidewater Tech to serve our local area; especially this group.”

Though the focus for Monday is to collect donations for the Coast Guard, Tidewater Tech and Centura College will also provide a meal for the TSA Agents and Air Traffic Controllers at the nearby Norfolk International Airport, who are also impacted by the shutdown.