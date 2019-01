Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Damaged Goods”— (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

HOW DID WE GET HERE? – Dean (Jensen Ackles) spends some bonding time with Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Donna (guest star Briana Buckmaster). Nick (Mark Pellegrino) finally finds the answer he has been searching for. Sam (Jared Padalecki) is left to make an unimaginable choice. The episode was directed by Phil Sgriccia and written by Davy Perez (#1411). Original airdate 1/24/2019.