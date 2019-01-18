Shooting investigation near Hampton Roads Center Parkway

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the help of the public in identifying the suspect’s that are in connection with a shooting that occurred on January 19.

At 2:10 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that occurred in the area of Hampton Roads Center Parkway approximately 200 yards northwest of the back entrance to the Sandy Bottom Nature Park.

Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance were walking westbound on Hampton Roads Center Parkway when they were approached from the rear by the suspect(s) who was occupying a vehicle. The suspect displayed a firearm and fired it at the victim.

The motive and circumstances of this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect or vehicular information to disseminate at this time. As more information becomes available, it will be released.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at this link. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.00.