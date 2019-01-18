× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Fairly quiet, rain and wind move in late

Tracking an arctic blast this weekend.

Quiet overnight with increasing clouds. Temperatures won’t drop too much. Expect lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

An area of low pressure will approach as the day progresses. We’ll continue to see clouds build in with highs in the low 50s. Winds will start to pick up out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Things will really start popping overnight. Expect widespread rain overnight into Sunday morning.

Heavy rain at times, strong winds, and plummeting temperatures Sunday. Expect widespread rain during the morning hours. It will be very mild with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. An arctic cold front will cross the region. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s and 40s by the evening hours and 20s overnight. Rain could switch to snow as this system exits Sunday afternoon to evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Winds will turn from SW to NW and ramp up, 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30+ mph. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible Sunday night to Monday morning. This will make temperatures feel even colder! BRR!

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight. Many communities will wake up in the upper teens to low 20s, but it’ll feel like 0 degrees to the single digits. Our main concern will be black ice. Any standing water leftover from the rain could freeze. This could cause some major problems on the roadways. Especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Highs will only reach the upper 20s to near 30 Monday afternoon. It will feel more like the teens with the wind. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy.

