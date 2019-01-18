Salvation Army Hampton Roads relieves furloughed workers’ electric, gas bills

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Salvation Army’s Hampton Roads Area Command announced in a statement Friday that it will work to help alleviate utility bills for furloughed workers in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and parts of Chesapeake.

According to the Salvation Army, to qualify, furloughed employees must live in a zip code within Virginia Beach, Norfolk or Chesapeake (excluding zip codes 23321 and 23323) and provide a photo ID, a copy of a $0 pay stub, a Dominion Energy or Virginia Natural Gas account number and a copy of the most recent utility bill.

This information should be sent to either Mary.Mann@uss.salvationarmy.org or Seth.Atkinson@uss.salvationarmy.org.

The Salvation Army also has a food pantry available Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5525 Raby Road in Norfolk. Groceries, baby diapers and formula are available.

To donate to the Salvation Army’s assistance programs, call (757) 965-9007 or click here.