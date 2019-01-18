Planning healthy pregnancies for IBD patients on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Uma Mahadevan and patient Jessica Caron dispel fears and educate about the proper planning and care required for healthy pregnancies and healthy babies in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Learnmore at www.IBDparenthoodproject.org.
