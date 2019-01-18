ODU football to add three assistants to coaching staff, including two former Hokie coaches

NORFOLK, Va. -The off-season makeover of ODU football’s coaching staff continues. The Monarchs are adding three assistant coaches, two who are former Virginia Tech assistants.

FootballScoop.com reported Thursday evening that Bobby Wilder is hiring Galen Scott to coach defensive backs, Brian Stinesping to coach tight ends and coordinate the run game, and Daric Riley to coach outside linebackers.

Galen Scott worked alongside Justin Fuente at Illinois State, Memphis, and most recently Virginia Tech. His initial role was as safeties coach. In 2017, the Hokies promoted Scott to co-defensive coordinator alongside Bud Foster. Four months after the promotion, Scott resigned.

Stinespring, also a former Virginia Tech assistant, coached Maryland’s offensive line last season. Prior to coaching in College Park, Stinespring spent two seasons at James Madison coaching offensive line and tight ends. For 25 seasons, Stinespring served in a multitude of roles at different times for the Hokies, including offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and tight ends.

Riley spent the past season at East Carolina as safeties coach. Prior to his time in Greenville, Riley served as the Quality Control Assistant/Special Teams Analyst for SMU. He’s also spent time at UAB, Jacksonville State, Fairfield and Clemson.