North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras park is being vandalized during shutdown

MANTEO, N.C. – Cape Hatteras National Seashore Recreational Area on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is being vandalized while park staff members are furloughed during the partial federal government shutdown.

On Thursday, the Outer Banks Preservation Association announced that National Parks Service signage had been torn up.

The association also mentioned that the remaining personnel have been put in a situation where they must “clean up human waste outside of the toilet facilities”.

The Outer Banks Preservation Association asks that you not put blame on the National Park Service members and respect the resources that they have been taking care of for many years prior.

The association warned that the Nation Park Service may deny the public access, but Cape Hatteras Superintendent David Hallac says problems have yet to reach that level.

The Seashore will only be open at the superintendents discretion.