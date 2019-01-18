Norfolk student to receive national award for selfless service

NORFOLK, Va. – Julia Varverud, an Eighth Grade student at Saint Patrick Catholic School, will receive the 2019 Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision Award from the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA).

The association states that they awarded Varverud this award for her selfless service, determination, innovation and ideals that are changing the world.

“NCEA extends its sincere congratulations to all the winners and to all those who have supported the outstanding service and faith witness of these remarkable young people,” said NCEA Chief Leadership and Program Officer, Dr. Barbara Edmondson. “Young people in our Catholic schools are truly changing the world, one student at a time.”

With over 1.8 million Catholic school students across the country to choose from, Julia Varverud’s good service shined through.

Varverud will be presented with the NCEA Medal of Honor and Certificate at Saint Patrick Catholic School on January 30 at 8:15 a.m. as part of National Catholic Schools Week which runs January 27 through February 2.

This prestigious, national award recognizes Varverud’s servant leadership initiatives with the Operation Smile Club at Saint Patrick, which she founded in 2015, and their National Organization.

Her nomination was based on her outstanding Servant Leadership skills, as well as her servant’s heart, her love for humanity and her kind work ethic.

