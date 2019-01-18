Norfolk police looking for man involved in a commercial robbery at 7-Eleven on Colley Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that robbed a 7-Eleven in the early morning on January 16.

Around 1:15 a.m. on January 16, a man entered the 7-Eleven located at 1713 Colley Avenue, making threatening statements toward the clerk and fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

The clerk was not injured during the incident.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this robbery, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.