Norfolk Fire responds to 2 Friday-morning house fires

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to two working residential structure fires Friday morning.

According to the department, the first fire was called in at 9:23 a.m. in the 8400 block of Friden Street. Crews were met with heavy smoke on arrival, but the fire was called under control at 9:44 a.m.

The second fire was called in at 9:25 a.m. in the 1900 block of Green Leaf Drive, on the opposite end of the city. The second-floor apartment had visible flames coming from a bedroom window, and the fire was under control by 9:42 a.m.

No injuries were reported in either fire.