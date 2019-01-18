Newport News woman arrested, accused of stabbing man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman Thursday after she allegedly stabbed a man January 10.

At 3:34 a.m. on January 10, Newport News Police were dispatched to a local area hospital in reference to a past stabbing. When they arrived, they made contact with a 21-year-old Yorktown man who said he had been stabbed by the woman, identified as Brooke Roberts.

The man said that he was in the Kiln Creek area of Newport News, and had left his residence in Yorktown to go see a friend at Roberts’ residence.

When he arrived, he began talking to his friend outside when Roberts approached and started stabbing him, “blindsiding” him.

After he was stabbed, he drove home to inform his parents. His father drove him to an area hospital, where he received care for non-life threatening wounds.

Warrants were obtained on Roberts, and she was taken into custody on charges of malicious wounding Thursday.