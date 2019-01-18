Huntington Ingalls Industries to acquire Fulcrum IT Services

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Fulcrum IT Services, LLC.

Fulcrum IT Services, LLC is an information technology and government consulting company headquartered in Centreville, Va. The planned acquisition is expected to close in February.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fulcrum will enhance HII’s capabilities in situational awareness and predictive threat analytics through Fulcrum’s advanced engineering, cyber security, software development, big data engineering, and intelligence and special operations experience.

Fulcrum will join HII’s Technical Solutions division.

“Fulcrum’s capabilities in software development, data analytics, cyber security and advanced engineering are strongly aligned with national security priorities and complement our priority practice areas,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Technical Solutions. “The company’s unique experience and capabilities across the C5ISR domain grow our reach and support in the intelligence and special operations communities.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company. It is also a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry.

HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder.

HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. The company is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

