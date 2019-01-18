HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The year is just beginning and now is the time to start planning for those 2019 vacations. Travel expert Justine McDonald gives some helpful tips to booking the best travel experiences - both in the United States and abroad - at the most affordable prices. Learn more at www.cheaptickets.com.
Great deals for your next getaway on Coast Live
-
Expert tips for happy holiday travel on Coast Live
-
Your guide to surviving holiday travel on Coast Live
-
Getting financially fit on Coast Live
-
We get “training” to take the Polar Plunge on Coast Live
-
New local flights and holiday travel tips on Coast Live
-
-
Getting on track for the new year on Coast Live
-
Family will pay $100K for photographer to document their travels for a year
-
9 of the most luxurious travel experiences in the US
-
Fall travel tips on Coast Live
-
Comedians “Lil J.” McDonald and Quincy Carr on Coast Live
-
-
Southwest to add Norfolk to Nashville flight in June
-
Design trends to look for in 2019 on Coast Live
-
Lost teddy bear gets luxury five-star Grand Hyatt Kauai hotel break in Hawaii