Great deals for your next getaway on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The year is just beginning and now is the time to start planning for those 2019 vacations. Travel expert Justine McDonald gives some helpful tips to booking the best travel experiences - both in the United States and abroad - at the most affordable prices. Learn more at www.cheaptickets.com.