× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A soggy Sunday and a major cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, snow, wind, and a major cool down this weekend… We will start a little warmer this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect clouds and a stray shower this morning. Clouds will clear out through the day with highs in the mid 50s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Clouds will build in on Saturday with highs returning to the mid 50s. Rain chances will go up after sunset, with widespread rain overnight. Winds will begin to pick up Saturday, mainly SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday will be another washout. Expect widespread rain and strong winds. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s Sunday morning and fall into the 40s and 30s by the afternoon. Rain could switch to snow as this system exits Sunday afternoon to evening. Any snow accumulation will minimal, between 0 and 1”. SW to NW winds will reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30+ mph.

Temperatures will continue to fall to near 20 by Monday morning, but it will feel like the single digits with NW winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 30+ mph. With the colder temperatures, any leftover rain/snow from Sunday could freeze. Icy roads are a serious possibility Monday morning. Highs will only reach 30 Monday afternoon and the winds will make it feel more like the teens.

Today: Clearing Skies, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 18th

1857 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm, Heavy Snowfall interior VA, Richmond cut off from DC

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.