Edenton residents water may be discolored

EDENTON, N.C. – The Park Avenue Elevated Water Storage Tank has recently been cleaned and holds a risk of discolored water for a short period of time.

Although there is no health risk and you do not have to boil water to cook, bathe, or brush your teeth, the filling process involves movement of water with high velocities and changes in flow direction.

Water may be discolored for a short period of time as a result of this process.

The Town advises water customers to avoid washing clothes until the water is clear.

If customers experience any air or discolored water in their water lines, it is recommend that you turn on your faucet in the bathtub and running water for five to ten minutes.

This discoloration may last up until the early evening of January 24. This is normal and expected when maintenance is performed on water storage tanks.

A call alert message telling costumers to minimize water use was sent out to those who may be impacted.