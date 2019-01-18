Country music news with Karen West from Eagle 97 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Karen West from Eagle 97 (eagle97.com) gives us all the latest updates in country music including a cute Flash Back Friday video of a young artist, Mitchell Tenpenny at the Eagle's Nest Rockin' Country bar and the long-anticipated announcement of the 2019 Country Megaticket!
