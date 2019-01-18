Chrysler Museum to exhibit rarely seen watercolors

NORFOLK, Va. – The Chrysler Museum of Art is opening a new exhibit that will feature rarely seen watercolors.

Watercolor painting is a medium uniquely embraced by American artists from the mid-19 century to the mid-20 century.

The exhibition features works by 19-century artists John Singer Sargent, Thomas Moran, William Trost Richards, John William Hill and John La Farge and others, as well as paintings by modern artists, including Charles Demuth, John Marin, Marguerite Zorach, Hale Woodruff, Andrew Wyeth, Milton Avery, William H. Johnson and Maurice Brazil Prendergast.

The exhibit will be available for viewing from February 21 to June 23.

Works on paper are especially vulnerable to light exposure, so this exhibit will offer a rare opportunity to see many of these paintings.

Curated from the Chrysler’s collection and Hampton Roads private collectors, Watercolor: An American Medium explores how watercolors were elevated from a humble paint used in sketches and studies to the main event.

For photos or more information on the exhibit click this link.