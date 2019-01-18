Christmas trees used to build up dunes at Little Creek-Fort Story

NORFOLK, Va. – Over 140 Christmas trees were kept out of the landfill to help build up the sand dunes at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Personnel from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story’s Environmental Department, Sailors from Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 202 (CBMU 202), and Amphibious Construction Battalion Two (ACB 2) kept more than 140 retired Christmas Trees out of the landfill by placing them on the sand dunes at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The trees were donated by local military personnel and will help to build the sand dunes, protect valuable training areas, and recreational areas as well as base infrastructure to include buildings and roads.

Not only does the project keep the trees out of landfills it also provides habitat for our wildlife.

The needles on the trees are good at collecting sand which native pants fill in once the dunes are built-up.

In the 12 years the program has been operating, over 2,400 trees have been recycled into the dunes at Little Creek and Fort Story.