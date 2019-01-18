Chesapeake Police investigate after woman shot with handgun

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Commerce Ave. Friday around 2:30 a.m.

According to police officials, one woman — who was in a vehicle at the time — was shot by a handgun during an argument with a man. She was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries after police and medics responded to the scene of the shooting.

Police say the suspect is described as in his 40s, wearing a heavy blue coat and driving a small silver pickup truck.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

