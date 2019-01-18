Chesapeake church reopens its doors after tornado leveled it

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In March 2017, Real Life Christian Church was destroyed by a tornado. But come this Sunday, the church will celebrate its reopening with a baptism service.

The church announced its first service in almost two years with a Facebook post.

“This Sunday is our first Sunday back in our building! We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than having a baptism service! If you are interested in being baptized, please fill out the form at this link,” said the post.

Heavy winds took down part of the building to the right of the entrance along with pieces of siding, which took off to an open field across the street.

Right after the devastating tornado, Atlantic Shores Baptist Church allowed Real Life Christian Church to use its Life Center building to hold services.

