Car strikes pole and catches fire in Isle of Wight County

CARROLLTON, Va. – The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched today at around 2:20 a.m for a vehicle collision in the 21300 block of Brewers Neck Blvd.

Upon dispatch, units were advised that the car had struck a pole and was on fire. Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist. One vehicle was found off the roadway fully involved.

Live-In Firefighter C. Davis established command. Due to power line hazards, Carrollton crews were unable to initiate fire attack.

Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department Rescue 50 arrived on scene and began fire attack operations. The fire was marked out at 2:45 a.m.

One patient was transported to a local medical center.

Isle of Wight Sheriffs Office and Virginia State Police conducted traffic control, vehicle recovery and reporting operations.

By 3:30 a.m., all units were clear.