Accomack County single-vehicle crash leaves 1 woman dead

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – An early-Friday morning crash left one woman dead in Accomack County, according to the Virginia State Police.

At 5:28 a.m., the VSP was dispatched to Route 187/Nelsonia Road, west of Route 796/Davis Lane, for a single-vehicle crash. The driver of a 1999 Ford Escort was traveling east on Route 187, ran off the roadway, overturned in a ditch and came to a stop against a utility pole.

The driver, 28-year-old Parksley woman Julia Marie Vermeal, was pronounced dead on-scene. The two other occupants of the car, 27-year-old Onley man Joseph Vermeal and 24-year-old Parksley man Robert Donovan, did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the occupants were restrained, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.