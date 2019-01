Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We get some helpful tips for those ready to take a cool dip for a great cause at this year's Polar Plunge in Virginia Beach.

And Dave Taylor and the FM99 Rock Girl get us ready to support the Special Olympics in their own, fun way.

Sign up now to plunge, volunteer or see how you can support the cause at www.polarplunge.com/virginia-beach.